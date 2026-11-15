SANTA MONICA—On Friday, November 13, the city of Santa Monica announced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded $36.6 million through the California State Transportation Agency’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) to expand Big Blue Bus service, purchase eight new battery-electric buses, and advance critical charging infrastructure improvements.

The funding will support a significant investment in sustainable transportation, improving transit frequency and regional connectivity while advancing Big Blue Bus’s transition to a 100 percent zero-emission fleet. The award will enable DOT to:

-Purchase eight battery-electric buses to replace aging compressed natural gas vehicles, reduce emissions, and support expanded service ($13,135,000).

-Complete construction of electric charging canopies at the Big Blue Bus facility, equipped with overhead charging dispensers capable of simultaneously charging the entire fleet ($23,424,000).

-Add approximately 9,000 annual service hours to Route 2 (Wilshire Boulevard) and Route 17 (UCLA/VA Medical Center), providing more frequent service and enhanced connections to two new Metro Rail D Line stations, scheduled to open in 2027.

-Support workforce development by providing staff with training and opportunities to build the skills needed to operate and maintain zero-emission vehicles.

“This project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, modernize public transportation in Santa Monica, and support state and local climate and mobility goals,” said California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) Secretary Toks Omishakin at the groundbreaking for an earlier phase of the project. “[CalSTA] is very thrilled to be a part of such a people-focused investment… making transit faster, more reliable, and a true first choice for getting around the city.”

“This award is a transformative investment in the future of public transportation in Santa Monica and throughout the region, and we are deeply grateful for the State’s continued partnership and investment in our electrification efforts, which now totals over $112 million over the past decade” said DOT Director Anuj Gupta. “These funds will enable us to complete all seven phases of our Charging Infrastructure Master Plan, while building on earlier phases already under construction. Big Blue Bus is on track for a fully electric fleet by 2032 as we deliver fast, reliable transit service and more convenient connections for our riders.”

The award builds on Big Blue Bus’s ongoing zero-emission initiatives and marks the third large investment through TIRCP in support of the agency’s electrification program in recent years. Previous awards included $22.9 million in 2023 and $53.3 million in 2024 that helped advance fleet modernization, charging infrastructure, service enhancements, and workforce development, laying the foundation for this next phase of investment.

The Big Blue Bus is furthering the city’s Sustainable & Connected vision while supporting the Realignment Plan’s goal of activating economic opportunity and growth, by improving regional connectivity and access to employment, education, and other key destinations.