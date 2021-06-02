SANTA MONICA—Community members in the Santa Monica area are invited to attend a Santa Monica State Beach beach clean-up called “Seas the Day” hosted by the environmental group Zer0 Debris. The beach clean-up will be on Sunday, June 6.

The clean-up will start at around 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. The group and volunteers will meet at Tower 20, just north of the Santa Monica Pier, near parking lot eight north and the North Beach Playground. Community members may also park in lot four south off of Ocean and Bicknell Avenue. When volunteers arrive, they should look for a blue canopy located on the beach. It is encouraged for those to bring a cup for coffee and water according to social media posts. After the clean-up, there will be a healing session for “clearing internal debris.”

Zer0 Debris is an environmental group with a mission to rid the environment of trash which is harmful to all living organisms from the shorelines of oceans, seas, lakes, and all bodies of water that contain life. They are also working to clean up all unwanted and unnatural items in the environment.

For more information about the organization and future events, you may visit the website at https://www.zer0debris.org/.