MALIBU—The National Weather Service announced a hazardous beach statement for Los Angeles County beaches. The warning issued is expected to run thru Thursday, June 24.

The NWS released a statement that beaches will have a higher tide than normal, creating potential beach erosion and tidal overflows. The surf will be elevated to two to five feet, and dangerous rip currents will also affect the south-facing beaches. Beaches expected to be impacted include those in Ventura County and Los Angeles County.

Meteorologists expect the pooling of seawater around high tides at beach and harbor areas that are uncommon with normal tidal ranges. High tides are expected to reach between seven and seven and a half feet around 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. No significant damage is expected.

The NWS is encouraging people to remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions and stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties also can be deadly in such conditions, and people are warned to stay off the rocks.