MALIBU—The California Wildlife Center has reported back in March 2025 more than a dozen over a dozen Short-beaked Common Dolphins have beached in LA County recently, the potential result of a harmful algal bloom working its way up the food chain.

CWC responded to several of these incidents, and staff is alerting the community to not perform any interventions on the beach. The best way to help is to keep an eye on the animal from a safe distance and contact professionals ASAP.

The CWC notes that marine mammals breathe air, so when they are sick, interventions involving water can be deadly. They regularly see caring individuals attempt to assist beached marine life back into the ocean; but it is dangerous for those in such close proximity to a powerful animal, it is dangerous for the animal as well.

When sick or injured, animals may lose consciousness in the water or become too weak to fight the surf. Pushing such animals back out to sea can actually lead these normally adept swimmers to drown. Other interventions like pouring water over the animal can also cause them to breathe the fluid in.

The LASD Lost Hills Station posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday, May 20 a reminder to the public that beached marine life should be assessed and assisted by professional teams. If an individual spots an animal in distress…

-On the LA county beaches of Malibu, contact California Wildlife Center’s marine program for assistance (310) 924-7256.

-In other regions, call the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline (866) 767-6114 for help in your area.