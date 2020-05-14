WOODLAND HILLS—Wednesday, May 13, Grammy award-winning artist, Melissa Etheridge and filmmaker, Julie Cypher’s son, Beckett Cypher succumbed to an Opioid addiction and died.

Melissa posted on her Instagram account around 6:00 p.m., “Today I join the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son, Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”

Social media users swarmed the comments section expressing statements such as “Sending you and your family all the love, this is a vicious beast, isn’t it?” and “Heartbreaking. Wishing your family peace.” Twitter user stated, “Addiction doesn’t discriminate. It’s one & only goal is to kill you and destroy those around.” Celebrity, Rosie O’Donnell tweeted, “all my love to melissa etheridge on the loss of her beautiful boy beckett … no words #onlylove”

Cypher’s sister, Bailey Cypher posted on her Instagram account, “Today we lost my brother. Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you, Beckett. Fly high and watch over us.” Just a few weeks ago, Etheridge and daughter, Bailey switched off singing verses of Cold Play’s Fix You and posted it to Instagram.

April, 2019 Etheridge released a new album, The Medicine Show. She spoke about the meaning of a song on her album, Here Comes The Pain stating, “The last few years I see what the opioid epidemic has done. I wanted to understand, why are we here? We have numbed our pain so much, we are addicted to the numbness. Maybe it’s the way we hold our pain. The never-ending desire to be away from pain.” Etheridge added, “I am just hoping that this song can lead people to hope.” She also spoke about the song, Love Will Live that was inspired by the #metoomovement, stating, “I am not going to let this kill me. I did not die. I am better. My love will live. My love will love. I have so much to give.”

Etheridge and Cypher have two children together through artificial insemination with singer, songwriter and musician, David Crosby. Etheridge and Cypher are both gay rights activists and were a couple from 1990-2000.