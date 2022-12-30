BEVERLY HILLS- The defending PAC-12 champion Utah Utes walked the red carpet on Thursday, December 29 at the iconic Lawry’s Beef Bowl in Beverly Hills in anticipation of their second consecutive Rose Bowl appearance.

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Beverly Hills institution gladly served up hundreds of pounds of mouth watering prime rib, reviving a Rose Bowl tradition.

Since 1956, Lawry’s has hosted both participating Rose Bowl teams on separate nights to indulge in the restaurant’s “signature” chilled spinning salad, thick-cut prime rib, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, and apple pie á la mode.

The star of the Beef Bowl was Utah Quarterback Bryson Barnes, who wasn’t informed of his duties until he arrived at his table. As part of the Beef Bowl, the ceremonial “First Cut” before the prime rib is served, which is where Barnes came in.

Wearing a tall, white chef’s hat, a chef’s jacket, a large carving knife, and a standing rib roast. The Utes’ back up QB carved up the prime rib efficiently, using football jargon to explain his process.

Canyon News asked Barnes if he cut the prime rib according to the coaches call, or did he call an audible?

“Yeah I pretty much stuck to the game plan, but I called an audible at the last second,” said Barnes. In last year’s Rose Bowl, Barnes replaced starter Cameron Rising late in the 4th quarter trailing Ohio State 45-38. Barnes marched the Utes down the field for a game tying touchdown.

Utah fell 48-45 to Ohio State on a field goal as time expired, the stinging loss is motivation to win the Rose Bowl. On Monday, January 2 the NO. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions face the NO. 7 Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl. Both the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl are never held on a Sunday. Kickoff is 2:00 p.m