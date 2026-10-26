PASADENA– NO. 9 UCLA pounded Michigan State 28-10 on Saturday, October 24, at the Rose Bowl. The dream season continues as the Bruins are a flawless (7-0), their best start since 2005; fans are believing UCLA is bound for the College Football Playoffs.

Ty Dieffenbach threw a deep pass to Brian Rowe Jr. for a 63-yard TD to cap a four-play, 75-yard drive early in the third. It was certainly the play of the day.

The undermanned and underdog Spartans (2-6, 0-5) led 7-0 after Devin Vaught recovered Jalen Woods’ fumble and ran 56 yards to the UCLA 15-yard line. That helped set up third-string quarterback Kayd Coffman’s 14-yard TD pass to Keshawn Williams in the first quarter.

From that moment, it was all UCLA. Wayne Knight finished with 15 carries for 56 yards before getting hit in his side and leaving. Woods led the way with 12 carries for 87 yards in the lopsided victory.

Dieffenbach completed 18 of 31 passes for 198 yards in his second start since Nico Iamaleava went down with a season-ending knee injury. He got banged up going into halftime.

“Our defense was so good,” Dieffenbach said. “Just feeding off that energy, a bunch of guys coming over and just saying, ‘Let’s go, man. We got you.’”

UCLA’s two turnovers came in the first half. Fortunately for the home team, their defense was able to snag a few of their own with a fumble and an interception leading into the Bruins’ first two scores of the game in the second quarter.

UCLA’s defense snatched another interception in the fourth quarter that would lead to the Bruins’ final drive to close out the win.

UCLA’s next game will be on Halloween, Saturday at the Rose Bowl against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Kickoff is set for 1:15 PM.