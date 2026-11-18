UNITED STATES—Autumn is time for planting. This is nothing new. Even plants that produce seed to ripen for autumn are aware of it. Birds and other wildlife unknowingly participate by dispersing such seed. Squirrels, for example, do not retrieve all the acorns they bury for storage. A few buried acorns grow into new oak trees. Colorful fruit and berries use a similar tactic.

It is a mutually beneficial relationship. Plants generate colorful berries that contain their seed. They do so in autumn when they want their seeds dispersed. Birds consume such berries but do not digest the seed within. Such birds then disperse the undigested seed. Coincidentally, birds of all sorts consume more at that time for their autumnal migration.

To advertise, most berries that rely on birds to disperse their seeds are bright red. Some are bright orange. A few are bright yellow. Berries are both abundant and large enough to satisfy the birds who eat them. Yet they are small enough for birds to eat them whole. So, birds eat well while simultaneously dispersing seed for the plants that feed them.

Berries know what birds want.

These sorts of berries can add color to their gardens while floral blooms are less abundant. Alternatively, they attract birds and squirrels. Many garden enthusiasts enjoy them for both their color and the wildlife they attract. Colorful berries generally ripen faster than wildlife can consume them. However, wildlife can sometimes eat them all as they ripen.

Firethorn is probably the most familiar and prolific of autumn and winter berries. It grows as a large, evergreen, and unfortunately very thorny shrub. English hawthorn is also thorny but grows as small, deciduous trees. Its fruit is not quite as prolific but becomes more exposed by defoliation. The native toyon is a thornless and evergreen alternative.

Some but not all cotoneasters are similarly prolific with their fruit. Even those that are not can produce a few berries. Most are evergreen shrubbery, while a few are groundcover. Hollies are dioecious, so females can produce a few berries, but only if a male is nearby. Rowan are small deciduous trees with orange fruit but are unfortunately quite rare here. So is beautyberry, a deciduous shrub with pink fruit.

Highlight: English Hawthorn

Some plants age well. English hawthorn, Crataegus laevigata, ages prematurely. Within only a few years, it develops handsomely furrowed, weathered bark. Even middle-aged trees are as distinguished as much older trees. Yet, they grow no taller than about twenty feet. Most grow on single and straight trunks. Some grow on a few gnarly trunks.

The deciduous foliage can turn rusty orange and brownish yellow in autumn. Individual leaves are about an inch or two long and wide. They are deeply lobed, with a handsome, almost oaken texture. Plentiful bright red berries become even more apparent with defoliation. Birds eventually devour them. Nasty thorns complicate any needed pruning.

English hawthorn blooms in spring with trusses of small white flowers. The bloom resembles that of a pear, including its potentially objectionable fragrance. Modern cultivars with pink, double pink, or double red flowers are less fragrant. Cultivars with orange or yellow fruit are rare. Realistically, even the most common English hawthorn is not common locally.

Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.