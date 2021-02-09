UNITED STATES—Comparing what online casino bonus no deposit features slot games have can help you decide which one to play. During bonus rounds you can get lucrative payouts and make up for any losses you had in the base game. Reading reviews left by other players will tell you a lot about bonus frequency, which describes how often you are likely to trigger the bonus round. Some slots offer more innovative bonus rounds than others and below you can read about top 10 of online slots bonus rounds.

Best 10 slots online bonus rounds

Here you can find a list of slots that offer bonus rounds which are worth playing and can bring you high payouts.

Mega Fortune – the bonus round features a wheel that you spin. Based on the outcome you can get cash prizes or advance to another level and get closer to winning a jackpot. Rocky – when the letter symbols form the name Rocky on the reels you will get 5x your bet. In addition to that, in the free games bonus you will be awarded up to 25 free spins with x2 multiplier. Mercy of the Gods – in the Gift of Wealth Jackpot feature you need to fill up empty reels with bonus symbols. When you successfully cover a row with them you will get a jackpot. Dead or Alive II – there are 3 different free spins rounds. Each of them offers different multipliers and you can get a chance to win up to 100,000x your stake. Temple of Treasures Megaways – thanks to the free spins bonus round where spins offer unlimited win multiplier you can win 50,000x your stake. Hugo 2 – in the Skull Cavern Bonus round you have to help the character of the game get to the treasure chamber. If you do it, you will get the prize hidden in the treasure chest multiplied by 5. Deal or No Deal – there are 5 bonus rounds that can bring you cash prizes, free spins, mystery wins, and a chance to win up to 2500x. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire – during the Hot Seat Free Spins bonus round you can gamble your winnings and win more. Jammin’ Jars – if you land clusters of 5 or more matching symbols during the bonus round, you can win up to 100x your stake. Piggy Riches – when you trigger the Free Spins bonus round you will be awarded up to 28 free spins with 6x multipliers. Mega Moolah – in the bonus round you need to spin the jackpot wheel and you get a chance to win one of the game’s 4 jackpot prizes.

What makes a good bonus round?

The Free spins bonus round is the most commonly found in online slots. You might be wondering, therefore, how to tell if it’s good. The best free spins bonus rounds will award you not only a high number of free spins, but also multipliers. Another important factor is whether you can retrigger the round.