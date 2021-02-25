SHERMAN OAKS-On Tuesday, February 23, Best Buy announced that they will be offering paid time off for any employee that receives the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as additional sick time for any vaccine-related side effects. Employees are not required to get the vaccine but are strongly encouraged to do so.

After vaccination has been verified part-time employees will receive four hours, and full-time employees will receive eight hours. Any employee that experiences a vaccine-related illness will receive additional sick time, eight hours for full-time employees and four hours for part-time employees.

“Our employees are on the frontlines every day have been essential in ensuring our customers continue to be able to work, learn, connect and cook at home. They have shown resilience, flexibility and a commitment to our purpose of enriching lives through technology,” the company said in an official announcement. “To reward that, all hourly employees – regardless of whether they are a full-time, part-time or an occasional seasonal employee – will receive a gratitude bonus. Full-time hourly U.S. employees will receive $500 and part-time U.S. employees will get $200.”

Any hourly employee who has been with the company since February 15, 2021, will receive the bonus.