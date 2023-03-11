UNITED STATES—

The United States is a land of free thought and innovation founded on immigration, and it is a place where people strive for the American Dream. The US has a total of 50 states, and it spans an area that’s significantly smaller than Europe, making it an exciting place to visit and tour!

The US is known for its diverse regions like Hawaii, the Smoky Mountains, and the Grand Canyon. There are also plenty of world-renowned cities you will want to take advantage of, like Chicago, Boston, New York, and San Francisco.

Below are some of the USA’s best cities to visit! You won’t want to miss these.

Chicago

If you enjoy eating in world-famous restaurants, strolling across breathtaking waterfronts, or touring prestigious museums, you will love to visit Chicago! You can do all this and more inside the 77 dynamic, ethnically varied neighborhoods that make up Chicago’s core.

But, you won’t only encounter a big city lifestyle here. You can experience urban adventures and outdoor pursuits while gazing at the famous downtown skyline. If you love the water, kayak along the acclaimed Riverwalk before ascending a building for a glass of champagne in a penthouse bar.

Boston

Boston is one of those cities that many people forget about unless you’re a Red Sox’s fan. However, there’s plenty to do here if you decide you want to check it out! It’s well known for its history and beautiful architecture.

As one of the largest cities in Massachusetts, it’s also one of the oldest. There are lots of historical landmarks to visit here that you won’t want to miss. And if you go in the spring and autumn, you’ll get to see the beautiful blooms!

Seattle

Seattle is well known for its music community. Pearl Jam, Queensryche, Heart, Nirvana, Sound Garden and many more rock bands made a unique name for themselves, thanks to Seattle. So if you want to get into the music scene, check out some local clubs. You may get to know some future celebrities!

If you love cities, you won’t want to miss the chance to visit Seattle, as it is home to the Space Needle, which was constructed in 1962. You also have the infamous gum wall and Pike Place market.

For those who love to hike, there’s plenty of that as well in and out of the city. You may have to travel a few miles, but the area is dotted with lots of beautiful trails.

San Diego

San Diego was founded as the first Spanish mission in California in 1775. Today, it is known for its historic buildings and vibrant downtown. The area is full of shopping and dining options.

The San Diego Maritime Museum is a great place to visit as it features a collection of sailing vessels, including the oldest active ship in the world, the Star of India. Other museums in the city display incredible historical artifacts and art pieces.

The coastal city near the Mexican border is known for its beautiful natural harbor and attractions. It also has a mild climate year-round, so you can come and enjoy this city during any time of year. However, it can get scorching in the summers, so if you don’t like heat, choose early spring, fall, or even winter as a time to visit.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles is full of celebrities so if you’ve always dreamed of running into a famous actor or music star, then this is the place you want to be. You can take a celebrity house tour where you ride a bus and see different celebrities’ homes.

If you want something more interactive, you can always walk up and down Santa Monica Boulevard or Hollywood Boulevard in hopes of running into your favorite celebrity. Bel Air and Beverly Hills are a couple of neighborhoods where you’ll have that chance as well.

However, if you want to get out of the city, Venice Beach is one of the most laid-back areas in Los Angeles. You can also look for a few places to hike, including the trail near the Hollywood sign. Just be sure you don’t cross any fences as the sign itself is on private property.

Las Vegas

Viva Las Vegas! If you’re into the gambling scene, then it’s a no-brainer that you need to add this to your list of cities to visit. The Vegas strip is lined with numerous casinos, including Cesar’s Palace and the Bellagio.

However, if you’re looking for something different, there are plenty of golf courses to choose from, as well as many famous resorts you can stay at and still enjoy your vacation without ever leaving the pool.

San Francisco

If you’ve ever seen the original TV show Full House, you’ve seen the heart of San Francisco. Whether you want to go there for the architecture, community, or the Golden Gate bridge, it’s a place you should check out. And don’t miss out on the popular Fisherman’s Wharf, where you can catch a ferry over to Alcatraz to take a tour of the infamous prison.

This is also a great hotspot for those looking for LGBTQ+-friendly activities and communities, as San Francisco was one of the first places in the USA to establish itself as such.

Washington DC

If you’ve never been to Washington, DC, you need to go! It’s on the east coast and home to several famous landmarks such as the Lincoln Memorial, the White House, and the Washington Monument. You’ve most likely read about this place in history books in school, so why not bring history to life with a trip to DC?

How Do You Get Around These Cities?

If you don’t want to rent a car, don’t worry. You can hire a charter van service to bring you where you need to go, regardless if you have a small or large group. It will save you from the stress of having to drive or ride a bus through the city.