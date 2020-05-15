UNITED STATES—California is a pleasant sea coast, Silicon Valley, delightful seashores, the sun, Hollywood, surfing, all the most American and the most lovely. We should disclose to you a mystery, California is perhaps the best spot on the planet to get a really top-notch education! However, studying in California will not be simple. Therefore, you should consider in advance where you can ask for help. For example, if you have problems with writing assignments, you will find help at essay writing service. Well, since there are many good colleges and universities in California, we simply have to share them with you.

University of Southern California

The prestigious University of Southern California is the most established private college in the state, putting millions in research and worldwide collaboration programs. The University of Southern California School of Cinematography is truly outstanding on the planet. Perceived world experts teach here, and understudies practice at their own college film studio with the best hardware. ln archives, the college even stores all the chronicles of Warner Brothers.

California Institute of Technology, Caltech

Los Angeles is associated with cinema while studying in California immediately prompts thoughts about Silicon Valley and Caltech – California Institute of Technology. This is one of the leading universities in the United States specializing in the exact sciences and engineering. It also owns the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which launches most of NASA’s automatic spacecraft. 32 Nobel laureates, holders of national scientific medals in the field of technology and innovation, members of national academies of sciences are associated with this university. But the university itself is small and has about 900 students and 1,200 graduate students.

University of the Pacific

It is the oldest state university, which is included in the top 200 universities in the country. The average graduate salary 10 years after the end of the UOP is $ 67,967, which is $ 10,000 more than the US average.

The university provides first-class training in the field of IT and business, an individual approach to training, internships, and the prospect of employment in Silicon Valley companies. Student sports teams compete in the first division of the NCAA, at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

The university is third in the ranking of universities in California. For international students, American Collegiate at UCLA is a stepping stone to top American universities. Experience and Academy training programs are designed for those who want to prepare for admission, undergo intensive language training, and get enough credits to continue their studies in America. Depending on the goals and level of training of students, you can choose a course for 3, 6, or 9 months.

Alliant International University, San Diego

If you need to learn at the most international college, Alliant International University is reasonable for you, in which representatives of 75 nations study!

ln its cutting edge structure, the college has existed since 2001 and is continually taking a stab at development and greatness, being one of the pioneers in worldwide instruction. On the college’s well-known projects, you can consider the law, and instructional method and the Alliant School of Professional Psychology was a pioneer in numerous zones. lt impacted the advancement of American doctoral projects in clinical brain science, it was here that the first PsyD degree in measurable brain research and the main doctoral program in consultative brain science were presented.

California Polytechnic State University

California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) is ideal for students who want a career-oriented education, primarily in the fields of engineering, computer science, and the exact sciences.

The university provides students from all over the world with high-quality practical education, instills in them the knowledge and skills necessary for a quick and successful career building after graduation. The University has a Learn by Doing program, in which the university, together with partner companies and organizations, helps students get first-class practical experience in their chosen specialty.

Cal Poly programs in computer engineering, civil engineering, aerospace, electrical and mechanical engineering, as well as agriculture have been awarded national and international ratings. Orfalea University College of Business is also developing rapidly, whose programs allow students to develop business skills simultaneously with engineering and technical skills.

The campus of California Polytechnic State University is one of the largest in the United States. It has everything so that students can relax and take a break from hard study. For example, students can always have a good time in the recreation center, chat with friends in the student center, or engage in one of the sports on campus at modern venues and in equipped sports halls.

Summing up

There are about 40 higher education institutions in Los Angeles. At one of the most modern movie studios in Hollywood, at the University of Southern California, they learn to make films, and at Caltech they train the best specialists in the field of science and technology. Dreaming of becoming a part of this world? Then, don’t waste your time and choose a university from our list and submit documents.