UNITED STATES—Anxiety and depression are two conditions that often piggy-back off one another. If you feel anxious about being out in public, you may begin to feel depressed as well.

First, we want to mention that anxiety and depression are not your fault! We know you didn’t ask for these conditions, and we want to help in your search for a medicinal remedy that is less invasive than conventional pharmaceuticals, even though they have their place.

Thankfully, we live in a world where functional and integrative medicine are finally gaining some traction in the public eye.

Secondly, we want to be clear that Delta 8 THC is not a “cure all”! That said, it’s hard to deny or overlook the studies and the growing anecdotal evidence regarding Delta 8 and certain health issues.

The truth is, many Delta 8 users report feeling more energized, focused, and mentally present than before they tried D8.

But unless you’re buying high quality Delta 8, then you could be doing more harm to your body than good. Which is why we want to introduce to you…

Best Delta 8 for Anxiety & Depression

Below are two of the most reputable Delta 8 brands on the market. And from our own research, their customers swear by how effective their Delta 8 products can be for an array of symptoms. Anxiety and depression are among the most talked about issues among their product reviews.

Let’s take a look…

3Chi – Best gummies & edibles Harbor City Hemp – Best vapes

Brand intro

3Chi is a reputable Delta 8 brand founded by a biochemist with over 15 years of formulation experience and cannabinoid research.

Their sole purpose is to deconstruct the hemp plant one cannabinoid at a time, so that they can create innovative cannabinoid-based products that help reintroduce balance back into the human body. That includes easing a racing mind and calming stressed-out nerves.

And because 3Chi uses clean extraction methods, high quality ingredients, organically grown hemp, and rigorous third party testing, they remain the number one leading Delta 8 brand in the entire industry.

Delta 8 Product Detail

Now, 3Chi’s Delta 8 gummies/edibles contain 25mg of Delta 8 THC, which is more than enough to deliver the therapeutic, ease-inducing effects of Delta 8.

What’s more, these highly effective gummies come in three delicious flavors: Black raspberry, watermelon, and strawberry. They’re 100% vegan, fast acting, and most of all, made from organic US-grown hemp.

With almost 1,000 5-star reviews, these gummies are known for their calming, relaxing, and alleviating therapeutic effects. They’re conveniently dosed and discreet for on-the-go use.

Now, 3Chi suggests that you’ll only need half of a gummy to feel its effects, but if your Delta 8 tolerance is a bit higher, then you may benefit from consuming the whole gummy.

Either way, these Delta 8 gummies/edibles are the perfect medicinal treat to address a stressful day.

Brand intro

Harbor City Hemp is another high quality reputable hemp brand that offers a variety of cannabinoid-based products.

Their main mission is to provide their premium hemp products at an affordable cost to customers across the United States. They do this by offering a very welcoming discount program for customers who need it most.

Harbor City Hemp also uses state-of-the-art clean extraction methods, organic ingredients, and high-quality sourced hemp.

But they’re very adamant about third party testing, which ensures their final products are accurately labeled and safe to consume. Because of this, they’re now featured on the highly prominent Great CBD Shop –– One of the largest online stores for cannabinoid-based products.

Delta 8 Product Detail

If you’re looking for something a little more fast-acting to address your needs, Harbor City Hemp’s Delta 8 THC vape cart is all you need. They’re packed with 800mg of pure Delta 8 THC and 7% CO2 extracted cannabis-derived terpenes.

Each Delta 8 vape is fully equipped with a glass CCELL cartridge and ceramic mouthpiece, and Harbor City Hemp provides a thorough COA of their Delta 8 carts to ensure they are free from any residual solvents, pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, or microbes.

Customers often report feeling at ease, fully relaxed, and a soothing calmness that helps address their sometimes debilitating issues.

The only issue with these Delta 8 carts is that certain strains are often limited, due to market fluctuation and limited supply. So we encourage you to jump on board and buy when you see the strain you want available.

Benefits of Delta 8 and Anxiety/Depression

Amazingly, scientists have noted quite a few benefits of Delta 8. The one they seem to really highlight the most is that Delta 8 THC exhibits much lower psychoactive effects than its more widely known cousin, Delta 9.

What does this mean? Well, our Endocannabinoid System (ECS) is a very ubiquitous signaling system. Think of it as the control system for your entire body. And when our body isn’t acting, responding, or conducting as it should, chances are balance is in need of restoring.

While most, if not all, of naturally occurring cannabinoids like Delta 8 THC offer tremendous therapeutic relief and aid, some systems are a little more sensitive to certain cannabinoids than others. And Delta 9 THC is usually a cannabinoid that can be a little on the overwhelming side for some people.

That said, our ECS sometimes needs a very gentle nudge in the right direction, but when we consume Delta 9 THC — especially if it’s too much — we end up giving our ECS a violent push that overcorrects. What we thought might help address an anxious mind, depressive thoughts, and overwhelming stress, actually exacerbates it.

That’s not to say that Delta 9 THC is a bad cannabinoid. It’s just that it can be overwhelming for a lot of people.

But Delta 8 THC is much different. While its chemical structure is similar to Delta 9, its mechanism abilities on the human body are very subtle and therapeutic.

In fact, one study involving children demonstrated that Delta 8 THC was so therapeutically subtle, it didn’t result in any adverse or overwhelming side effects.

For this reason, the National Cancer Institute agrees that Delta 8 contains potential anxiolytic, analgesic, and other neuroprotective activities.

What’s more, other studies have found that humans contain their own endogenous cannabinoids, like Anandamide, and if there’s one thing you should know about anandamide it’s that it helps us feel happier. But this molecule is quickly broken down in our body, so unless we’re creating too much of it, then our body may be breaking it down faster than we’re producing it.

However, scientists theorize that by consuming phytonutrients like cannabinoids, it may help influence our system to hold onto our endogenous cannabinoids just a little longer, allowing us to feel a little more happy and like ourselves.

But we get it, you have some legit Delta 8 questions and concerns…

Delta 8 for Anxiety & Depression FAQS

Below is a list of some of the most common questions regarding Delta 8 and anxiety/depression. We invite you to take a look…

Does Delta 8 help with anxiety and depression?

According to scientific survey studies, more than half of the people who used Delta 8 THC did so to address their medical conditions like anxiety, stress, and depression. Less than half of the people used Delta 8 for pain. While more studies are needed to explore Delta 8’s therapeutic effects, what we know for sure is that Delta 8 is far more subtle than traditional Delta 9.

Which strain of Delta 8 is best for anxiety?

Delta 8 doesn’t come in different strains, it’s typically infused into a CBD hemp flower strain. That said, the best Delta 8 infused hemp strain for anxiety would have to be Diesel Hemp’s Delta 8 infused Abacus Diesel flower. It’s a mouthful to say, but it’s a Delta 8 strain that’s truly effective.

Can Delta 8 make my anxiety worse?

The truth is, too much of anything can cause unwanted symptoms. Delta 8 is much more subtle than regular THC, but too much of it can increase unwanted effects. Always start slow and with a low dose. Give your body plenty of time to respond to it.

Conclusion

Again, Delta 8 is not a “cure all” cannabinoid, but it does offer tremendous therapeutic value. We encourage you to explore more personal reviews and testimonials from online forums like Reddit, YouTube, or various Delta 8 brands’ social media profiles. The more you research, the more you’ll uncover just how therapeutic this cannabinoid can be.

And the best way to determine if Delta 8 is right for you and your anxiety/depression issues, is to give it a try for yourself. Just be sure you only buy Delta 8 from reputable brands like the two mentioned above.