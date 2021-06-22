UNITED STATES—Turning 21 as a US citizen is an extremely exciting time. Although it’s about three years since you’ve been labeled an adult, you can now legally consume alcohol. One of the best ways to celebrate this great milestone is to take a trip. After all, you don’t want to spend your first night of freedom in your home town do you?

You don’t even have to be a US citizen to plan a trip away. After all, you can enjoy your three years of drinking before you turn 21. For Australians, British people, and people all around the world, heading stateside is a great way to spend your birthday.

Las Vegas, Nevada

When people think of a good time in the USA, it’s hard for them not to think of Las Vegas. It’s pretty easy to see why too. Casinos, clubs, and endless possibilities, Sin City will likely give you a trip you won’t forget. You can even practice online roulette before you head out, so you’re not rusty once you hit the casinos. There is almost an endless stream of casinos and bars in Las Vegas for you to check out, so you won’t be bored quickly.

Miami, Florida

When it comes to US nightlife, it doesn’t tend to get much better than what you’ll find in Miami. If you’re looking to hit the bars, you’re best to head to South Beach. It’s the center of nightlife in all of Florida, and will certainly properly accommodate you and your friends for your trip.

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles is probably one of the most glamorous places you’ll ever visit if you do decide to go there. With a vibrant culture and fantastic nightlife, it will be an experience like no other. You’d be best to head to Hollywood and West Hollywood for the best bars and clubs. You’ll likely get to hear plenty of fantastic live music when visiting, too, as most bars will provide musicians performing. You also never know, you might bump into some A-list celebrities. As a bonus, the beach isn’t far away, either.

New York City

New York is one of the greatest cities in the world to visit, regardless of your age. But for a 21st birthday trip, it’s certainly ideal. You can spend your days exploring the city taking in great tourist sites like the Empire State Building or Statue of Liberty. There’s so much to do in New York, you’ll wish the days were longer.

When the night time comes, you won’t be stuck for choice. Karaoke bars, comedy clubs, and Broadway shows, the choice is endless, not to mention the endless choice of bars and clubs New York has to offer. New York is considered one of the most dynamic cities on the planet. Your trip could probably be three months long and you still wouldn’t get time to see everything you wanted. So, you should make the most out of your time there.