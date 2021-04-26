UNITED STATES- Scandinavia might be more well-known for being a great destination for the winter, but the truth is that Scandinavian summers can be an awesome experience. When the cold weather starts winding down and spring starts to appear, the longer days of the Scandinavian summer and the natural beauty of the Nordic world start to shine through. If you’re hoping for a Scandinavian adventure this summer, here are some of the best locations to consider visiting.

Copenhagen:

One of the most popular summer vacation destinations for Danish people is right at home in the capital city of Copenhagen. This city has a huge amount to offer in the summer, making it a popular choice for both tourists and locals alike. Here you will find a much more laid-back vibe compared to many other European tourist destinations during the summer, particularly in the south of Europe. There’s a lot to do including beaches and waterfront activities, along with restaurants, nightlife, entertainment, cultural attractions, and much more.

Plus, you can always continue exploring the stunning capital of Scandinavia! Just take a Copenhagen to Stockholm train and open the next chapter of your wonderful journey, mesmerizing Sweden. Or, if you are not in the mood for a megapolis, maybe you should go to Malmo instead?

Malmo:

Malmo is the third-largest city in Sweden, and is on the top of many holidaymakers lists for summer, as a city that features a lot of cosmopolitan activities and style combined with small-town charm. The city has five beach areas that are always popular destinations among families and young people, especially during the summer. Be sure to head to the Ribersborgs Kallbudhus, an open-air bathing facility that’s been around since 1898, featuring two separate sea bathing pools for both men and women.

Svalbard:

If you’re looking for a Scandinavian summer adventure that doesn’t involve the sand and the sea, consider treating yourself to a trip to Norway, featuring the Svalbard Archipelago, which is about as far north in Norway as you can go. Located halfway between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole, it might not be your first idea of a summer vacation destination but is definitely worth the visit for those who enjoy seeing wildlife in its natural habitat and exploring epic rugged landscapes.

Blue Lagoon:

While Iceland and Finland are not technically a part of Scandinavia, it’s definitely worth adding some of the destinations here to this list, especially the Blue Lagoon in Iceland. This geothermal pool is formed by the hot water that is vented from the ground near a lava flow. The flow is used to power many of the homes and businesses in Iceland, before depositing clean and chemical-free water in pools like Blue Lagoon. Pool areas are provided by some of the hotels and resorts in the area, however, the main pool area is open to the general public for a nominal fee.

Whether you are looking for a city break with beach areas to visit this summer, or want a natural adventure among wildlife, rugged landscapes, or geothermal springs, Scandinavia could be the perfect vacation destination for you. Where will you visit on your summer Scandinavian adventure?