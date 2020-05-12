UNITED STATES—Self-isolation can be a bit of a challenge as you find yourself locked for hours in the same room. But if you look at the bright side of things, it’s a great chance to work on your self-education and finally do the things you have been postponing for ages. As you reach the point where Netflix is no longer entertaining enough, consider watching something that can change the way you see the world or give you some substantial food for thought. Watching TED Talks is an excellent option for that as you get to listen to world-class speakers talking about the issues that are currently trending in the world.

Below you will find a number of Ted talks that are on the list of the most popular ones ever. All of them revolve around the personal experiences of the speakers and give you first-hand reviews of global issues. These talks will not only keep you entertained for several evenings in a row but will also give you and your family a lot of things to think and talk about while being in quarantine and self-isolating for the good of the world.

My Stroke Of Insight

In her talk “My Stroke of Insight,” Jill Bolte Taylor, who is a brain scientist herself, tells you about her unique experience of having a stroke and then taking the time to recover from it. As someone who studies brain full-time, Jill knew exactly what was happening to her when the stroke happened, and she started taking records, trying to memorize what was happening in her body in the process and how it impacted her cognitive abilities. It took her eight years to recover from her stroke. She had to learn how to talk, walk, and think properly, the way she was able to do before. In this video, you get to see a first-hand record of what a stroke is all about and what unexpected ideas and abilities it might uncover in the person who experiences it.

Looks Aren’t Everything. Believe Me, I’m a Model

In her Ted talk, “Looks aren’t everything. Believe me, I’m a model”, Cameron Russell tells you what being a model truly means to a human being. She walks you through her experience in the model industry when she entered it as a teenager and was made to look highly seductive when she wasn’t even 16 years old. She also makes it clear what discriminative thinking and prejudices do to her life when everyone judges people like her, models, based on their looks and not their personalities or life interests. Cameron enters with rather a surprising move that basically represents the very point of her speech. She comes in wearing a dress and high heels – something she, as a model, is expected to wear quite often. She then changes into a casual outfit anyone can wear and makes it evident just how much looks impact what we think about people.

Why I’m Done Trying to Be “Man Enough”

In the TED talk “Why I’m done trying to be “man enough,” Justin Baldoni, an American actor and a filmmaker, tells you about the massive strain men have to face because of the commonly accepted standards of what it means to be “man enough.” Because of his typically masculine looks and fit body, Baldoni feels that people expect him to behave only the way “men” are supposed to behave, which means he is “not allowed” to be vulnerable, emotional, or sensitive. In his talk, Baldoni proves that the beliefs of “masculine” and “feminine” are no longer relevant as instead of making sure we are good humans, they put the glocal nation into certain frames of behavior everyone has to follow to avoid public judgment.

Your Body Language May Shape Who You Are

Amy Cuddy is a social psychologist, and in her talk, “Your body language may shape who you are” she tells you about the way your posture can determine who you are in life and what you achieve. She comments on power poses that make us feel empowered and the weak poses that make us doubt our abilities and achievements. Cuddy also mentions her own experience of going through higher education and the way she was saved by the “Fake it till you make it. Fake it till you believe it” motto. This discourse about social psychology helps you understand how your own body language influences the quality of your life and what you can do to improve it and feel better about yourself. It might be a particularly interesting talk for young adults who often doubt themselves and students who currently study psychology and need a good topic for an argumentive paper. They can use essays as an example by essayservice.com to create even a better piece and surprise professors with such an uncommon topic.

I’ve Lived As A Man & A Woman – Here’s What I Learned

Paula Stone Williams is a transgender American woman who transitioned from living the life of a successful man into the life of a woman who gets discriminated a lot. The talk “I’ve lived as a man & a woman – here’s what I learned” is a narrative about personal life experiences where Paula was mistreated or not taken seriously just because she was a woman, apparently not smart or independent enough. And as someone who used to live in the shoes of the opposite gender, the difference struck her so much that she was overwhelmed with how much gender issues the current society has. With this TED talk, you get to hear about little and seemingly trivial situations that perpetuate gender inequality around the globe and in the USA in particular.