UNITED STATES—I think it is a long-lasting debate. When it comes to shopping, who are the better shoppers: men or women? Of course a ton of individuals might suspect that women are the better shoppers because based on societal terms women shop more than men. However, that might be a belief that is not accurate. With November now upon us, it is time to really start to prepare for that holiday shopping.

Yes, it can be the most exciting and the most stressful and frustrating time of the year. Years ago, I could handle the hustle and bustle of the crowds, but as I age, I just don’t love it that much anymore. I like the energy of being with the massive crowds because people just tend to be in great moods around the holidays, but with crowds come waiting and with that waiting comes my patience being tested.

Men may not be as patient as women, but we’re not that indecisive as women. I know women who will go into a store and literally spend an hour debating on rather to purchase a pair of blue jeans and a shirt. During this entire hour of the back-and-forth dilemma, they ultimately come to the decision to not purchase anything at all.

Yes, it is frustrating to patiently wait for someone almost an hour in an establishment and they not purchase anything. Look, there is nothing with window shopping. We all do it, you sometimes have to see something to determine if it’s actually for you. However, I’m a firm believer that if you’re constantly debating rather to get an item that means you don’t want the item to begin with.

Now is that debate a bad thing? No, but I feel women do it so much more than men. I might go into a store looking for holiday gifts and if I see something I like and the price is right, it is a no brainer for me. I purchase the item and I’m on my way. I don’t need an hour to make a decision. Hate to say this, I can be in and out of a store in a matter of minutes when it comes to holiday shopping.

Now if we’re talking about grocery shopping or purchasing household essentials that may take a bit longer. It has nothing to do with being indecisive, I am just picky about the food that I purchase and the items that are gong to be used on a constant basis in the home. Let me give you the perfect example, I did a bit of holiday shopping over the weekend at the mall. I easily hit around 10 stores in about 2 hours in addition to grabbing a quick bit to eat.

Yes, it sounds crazy, because the mall in my town is not a small one, it is quite massive to say the least. It takes some time to get from one end of the mall to the other end. That might be because I’m a fast walker at the same time. My sister on the other hand, visited maybe 2-3 stores and she was no where close to being finished in the store that she first entered. Yeah, I sometimes think women just like to take their time when they shop, so much to the point it annoys men to high hell.

Go in, get what you want and get out. You don’t have to try on every single item. You don’t have to compare and contrast every single color of the item you are looking at, the list goes on and on. Sometimes I just want to yell at the women I know in my life, “Just get it already so we can go!” Men might be last minute shoppers, but guess what, we get everything we need and we don’t make shopping a stressful experience. It is never intended to be stressful, it should be a fun outing.