BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that on Thursday, June 20 from 3p.m. to 7p.m. roads surrounding Beverly Gardens Park will be impacted, including N Crescent Dr. and Park Way.

There will also be meter closures and truck staging on Park Way. Individuals with questions can contact the askBH team at askBH@beverlyhills.org, dial (310) 285-1000 or via the city of Beverly Hills mobile app.