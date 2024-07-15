MALIBU—It was announced on Sunday, July 14, that “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed” star Shannen Doherty has died at the age of 53, after a years long battle with breast cancer. The news was confirmed by Doherty’s publicist to TMZ that the actress died in Malibu on Saturday, July 13.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and it went into remission before returns years later and it spread to her brain and her bones. She grew to fame on the FOX series “Beverly Hills, 90210” which premiered on the network in 1990 and ran for a total of 10 seasons until 2000. Doherty portrayed bad girl, Brenda Walsh.

Co-stars on the series included, Jason Priestley, Luke Perry, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Cateries, Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering. Doherty left the series after four seasons. She made an appearance on the spinoff in the series that aired on the CW network in 2008. Doherty also had a prominent role on The CW series “Charmed” where she starred as Pure Halliwell, one of three sisters of witches. She left the series at the end of season three after the character was killed off.

The actress appeared in a sleuth of TV shows during her career including “Little House on the Prairie,” “Magnum, P.I.” “Highway to Heaven,” “21 Jump Street,” “90210,” “BH90210” and the TV movies “Dying to Belong” and “List of a Lifetime.”

She also appeared in a ton of movies including “Heathers,” “Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” and recently in the 2024 film “Darkness of Man.” Stars reacted to the news of Doherty’s passing via social media.

Actress Rose McGowan, who appeared on “Charmed” posted on Instagram the following message:

“Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion. I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live. Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood.”

Her “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Jason Preistley posted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.

Rosie O’Donnell posted on X, “53 – way too young – rest in peace dear woman.”

“So young – so sad. May you RIP Shannen. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you.”