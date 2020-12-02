BEVERLY HILLS- On Tuesday, November 1, the Beverly Hills City Council unanimously approved a resolution opposing the Los Angeles County Public Health Order that prohibits outdoor dining.

“Citing a detrimental impact on local businesses and lack of scientific evidence used by the County, the resolution demands a motion be placed on the December 8, 2020, agenda of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to repeal the current Health Order.” the city said in an official statement.

The City council is requesting that Los Angeles focus on implementing restrictions based on localized outbreaks and data. The resolution further states that all orders be based on actual data related to a particular sector, area, or industry and not be applied to every jurisdiction in the county. Rather than remaining under the jurisdiction of the County Department of Public Health, Beverly Hills is looking into creating a local health department. City Council may also pursue legal action against the county.

To support small businesses Beverly Hills is partnering with the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce and conducting a Shop Local, Get Local initiative. Every week until December 26, shoppers that spent $200 or more will be given an opportunity to enter a raffle and win prizes valued at $50-$75 from businesses in Beverly Hills. To be entered into the raffle shoppers must save and send their receipts to mybeverlyhills@beverlyhillschamber.com. This includes purchases at both retailers and restaurants.