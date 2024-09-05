BEVERLY HILLS—With temperatures in the area rising, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page on September 4 tips to stay saving during the hot summer days.

Individuals should stay indoors, and if possible spend time in air-conditioned locations. In Beverly Hills, the following locations are available as cooling centers during regular business hours:

-Roxbury Park Community Center – Weekdays 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; weekends 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-La Cienega Park Community Center – Weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; weekends closed

-Beverly Hills Public Library – Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday – Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone with questions can contact askBH (310) 285-1000.