BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, July 8, the city of Beverly Hills posted details on how the public can remain safe during the extreme heat in the weather.

Residents should stay indoors, and if possible spend time in air-conditioned locations. In Beverly Hills, the following locations are available as a cooling centers during regular business hours.

-Roxbury Park Community Center: Weekdays 8 am to 9:30 pm; Weekends 8 am to 5 pm.

-La Cienega Park Community Center: Weekdays 8 am to 9 pm; Weekends 8 am to 5 pm.

-Beverly Hills Public Library: Monday through Thursday 9:30 am to 9:30 pm; Friday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday Noon to 6 pm.

For a list of Los Angeles County cooling centers visit the Public Health website or call the LA County Information line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone within the county.

Ways to Beat the Heat

-Drink cool, non-alcoholic beverages often. Don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink.

-Avoid unnecessary exertion.

-If you experience dizziness, fatigue, faintness, headaches, muscle cramps and increased thirst you need to relax in a cooler, shaded place and drink water or a sports drink.

-More severe symptoms (such as disorientation, pale and clammy skin, a rapid and weak pulse, and/or fast and shallow breathing) may indicate heat exhaustion or impending heat stroke. Seek immediate medical attention.

If You Must Be Outdoors

-Try to limit your activity to morning and evening hours when the temperature is cooler.

-Cut down on exercise.

-Try and rest often in shady areas.

-Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and using sunscreen.

-Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.

Groups Are at Greater Risk For Heat-Related Illnesses

-People aged 65 or older.

-Infants and young children.

-People with chronic medical conditions.

The public is being warned to never leave a senior, child or pet in a closed car or any vehicle since temperatures can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. Anyone who knows seniors who live alone or people whose immune and/or respiratory systems are not working properly, they should check on them regularly to make sure they are staying cool.