BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page on Friday, October 18 that early voting begins in the city on Saturday, October 26 and ends Tuesday, November 5. All registered voters will be receiving their Vote by Mail ballot in the mail.

Individuals who want to vote in-person, should visit:

-Beverly Hills City Hall Municipal Gallery | 11-day vote center

-Roxbury Park | 4-day vote center

-La Cienega Tennis Center | 4-day vote center

-Horace Mann Elementary School | 4-day vote center

To vote by mail, drop boxes are located at:

-City Hall (Across from the Fire Station)

-Roxbury Park Community Center

For MORE Vote Center locations, Drop Box locations and to see who is running – visit beverlyhills.org/elections or call the City Clerk’s Office at (310) 285–2400.