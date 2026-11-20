BEVERLY HILLS—On November 19, the City of Beverly Hills announced road closures on North Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard. These closures will last from Friday, November 20, to Sunday, November 22. The closures are due to construction work for the One Beverly Hills project.

North Santa Monica Boulevard closures will start at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, and Wilshire Boulevard closures will start at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20. All Lanes should be open again by 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 22, or perhaps earlier. North Santa Monica Boulevard will be restricted to one lane traveling in each direction between Century Park East and Linden Drive. West of Whittier Drive, lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction, but the eastbound left-turn lane onto Whittier Drive will remain open.

The city asks anyone traveling to plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid delays caused by the closures. Anyone who desires to learn more can call the One Beverly Hills Construction Hotline at (424) 252-1338. The One Beverly Hills Construction project is a planned $10 billion mixed-use luxury development project that is planned to open in various stages between 2027 and 2028. Cain International, a global real estate and alternative investment firm, is developing it with Eldridge Industries LLC, a Miami-based holding company.