BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced in a news release the that fall 2024 Beverly Hills Art Show for October 19 & October 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Beverly Gardens Park for a weekend filled with art from over 200 artists, gourmet food trucks, activities for the kids, and a beer and wine garden for the adults. Bring the whole family and celebrate creativity in the heart of Beverly Hills.

Art will be available in 11 mediums, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, glass, drawing, watercolor, traditional printmaking, photography, jewelry and more. A myriad of festivities will include gourmet food trucks offering delectable treats, children’s activities brimming with fun arts & crafts, including ceramics on Sunday and Mount of Angels Wall Project, and a beer and wine garden where adults can unwind in the shade while listening to relaxing music from Bill Rotella, Giovanni Simone, Sabine, Mark Gutierez, Jason Keene and Doug MacDonald.

Artists’ demonstrations will take place on both Saturday and Sunday in printmaking, painting and jewelry by artists Susan Spector, Emily Wallerstein, Deidre Greene, Carol Steinberg and Lisa Baldwin.

The Beverly Hills Art Show started over 50 years ago as a very small “arts and crafts” fair on one block in Beverly Gardens Park. It has grown to 235 artists spanning across four blocks on Santa Monica Boulevard from Rodeo Drive to Rexford Drive in the historic, picturesque Beverly Gardens Park. The bi-annual extravaganza is held every May and October and has attracted over 40,000 people over the two-day weekend.

The 2024 fall sponsors and partners are: The Los Angeles Art Association, Southern California Women’s Caucus for Art, NoHo Arts District, LAArt Party, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Tower Cancer Research Foundation, Mount of Angels, Blank Beverage, SALT Catering, the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau, the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, the Beverly Hills Historical Society, the Beverly Hills Fire Department, the Beverly Hills Police Department and Just in Case BH.

Parking for the Art Show is located directly across from the show grounds and in surrounding public parking structures. A map to the City’s public parking structures can be found at www.beverlyhills.org/parking.

For more details about the October 2024 Beverly Hills Art Show, visit www.beverlyhills.org/artshow or call (310) 285-1000.