BEVERLY HILLS—On From Saturday, May 21 thru Sunday, May 22, the city of Beverly Hills for the 49th year will host its bi-annual Beverly Hills Art Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Beverly Gardens Park along three blocks of Santa Monica Boulevard, from Canon Drive to Rexford Drive.

The free, family-friendly event will bring 150 artists from Southern California, Southwest, and across the country together to present and sell their artwork in eleven mediums which include ceramics, digital media, drawing & printmaking, glass, jewelry, mixed-media, painting, photography, sculpture and watercolor. All participating artists will exhibit and sell their work, giving attendees a special opportunity to acquire one-of-a-kind originals, limited editions, and newly released pieces.

In addition to art, guests can enjoy food and beverages for purchase from popular

Southern California food trucks: Cousins Maine Lobster, Pie ‘n Burger, The Deli Doctor, Paradise Truck and Thai Mex Cocina. Convenient, inexpensive parking is located directly across from the show grounds.

The Beverly Hills Art Show is produced by the City’s Community Services Department. Follow @CommunityLifeBH on social media to find out the latest about Community Services events, programs, classes and activities. For the Beverly Hills Art Show, tag your Art Show photos #bhartshow and #bhartsandculture. The 2022 Art Show partners are the Los Angeles Art Association and the Beverly Hills Conference and Visitor’s Bureau.

For more information about the Beverly Hills Art Show, visit www.beverlyhills.org/artshow or call (310) 285-6830.

Written By Monique Howard and Donald Roberts