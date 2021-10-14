BEVERLY HILLS—The annual fall Beverly Hills Art Show will be back at the Beverly Gardens Park on Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The free event brings 125 participating artists in 11 different mediums and gourmet food trucks to two blocks of Santa Monica Boulevard from Beverly Drive to Crescent Drive.

Guests looking for food experiences will be able to enjoy fare from several gastro-worthy food trucks which include Cousin’s Main Lobster, The Deli Doctor, Pie N’ Burger, Thi-Mex Cocina and Paradise Cookies + Ice Cream.

The Art Show is produced by the Beverly Hills Community Services Department. Parking is available in City lots just south of Santa Monica Boulevard, adjacent to the show site. For more details, visit www.beverlyhills.org/artshow or call (310) 285-6836. Send media inquiries to dbeesen@beverlyhills.org.