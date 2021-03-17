BEVERLY HILLS-On Tuesday, March 16, the City of Beverly Hills announced that Independent City Auditor Eduardo Luna has decided to leave his position with the City.

“I’d like to thank Eduardo for his service to the Beverly Hills community,” said Mayor Lester Friedman. “During his tenure, the City has improved both transparency and efficiencies due in large part to processes Eduardo and his team implemented.”

The Office of the Independent City Auditor has conducted several financial audits and developed the Trust and Innovation Portal, which is an online tool for employees and residents to report suspected cases of improper activity and to share ideas about improving city services.

“After 31 years of auditing, the timing was right for me personally to step down,” said Luna. “I would like to thank the Mayor, Vice Mayor, and City Council for the opportunity to serve as the City’s first Independent City Auditor and establish the Office of the City Auditor.”