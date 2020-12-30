BEVERLY HILLS—On December 29, The City of Beverly Hills announced that the sale of most tobacco products within the city will be prohibited beginning Friday January 1, 2021.

Back in 2019, the City of Beverly Hills was the first city council within the nation to prohibit the sale of tobacco products within the city. The final decision came after public input and recommendations from the City’s Health and Safety Commission. This was also the year the City of Beverly Hills launched its partnership with Cedars-Sinai, to help provide a free smoking cessation program to residents living or working in Beverly Hills.

“This week begins an important new chapter in our ongoing effort to promote and protect public health,” said Mayor Lester Friedman. “It was over 30 years ago that Beverly Hills became the first City in California to prohibit smoking inside restaurants. Since then, we have continued to implement policies that will ultimately save lives. Thank you to all who worked to bring us to this extraordinary day.”

The key provisions of the Ordinance are as followed…

Effective January 1, 2021, hotels, existing and future, may only sell to guests

Effective January 1, 2021, all other businesses shall stop selling tobacco products

An exemption/carve out for existing cigar lounges

A limited temporary hardship exemption provision for retailers that demonstrate the ban would cause undue hardship

City Council review of the impacts in three years

The restriction on the sale of tobacco products including smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes are different from smoking activity within the city.

“The city is thrilled to partner with Cedars-Sinai on this important and lifesaving endeavor,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold, MD. “This program will provide a personal and tailored approach to smoking cessation that addresses individual patient needs, which we believe will yield greater success.”