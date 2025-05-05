BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is celebrating Bike Month in May with a host of festivities for the public.

As part of Public Works Day on Sunday, May 18 at the Farmers’ Market, the city will host a Used Bicycle Collection for residents to donate old bikes and parts to the non-profit organization, Walk ‘n Rollers, who will fix them up and distribute the refurbished bicycles to children and adults without the resources to purchase bikes on their own.

For 2025, Walk ‘n Rollers is focusing on getting bicycles to families who lost their homes in the January wildfires. Individuals are asked to consider donating to help less fortunate members of the community have access to transportation. Additionally, Walk ‘n Rollers will provide Free Bicycle Repair to anyone who rides their bicycles to the event.

The full calendar of Bike Month events includes:

-May 1: 5-mile Bike Ride Challenge begins / Log your ride miles all month for a chance to win prizes

-May 7: National Bike and Roll to School Day

-May 15: National Bike to Work Day Pit Stop 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Beverly Gardens Park

-May 18: Free Bike Repairs and Used Bicycle Collection at Public Works Day 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market

-MAY 31: 5-mile Bike Ride Challenge ends

For those with questions contact askBH Hotline at (310) 285-1000 or visit www.beverlyhills.org/bikes for details.