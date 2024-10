BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, October 11, the city of Beverly Hills posted on social media that is it celebrating Civility Month this October.

Individuals can join the Human Relations Commission (HRC) in fostering an environment where civility, respect, and responsible actions thrive in the Beverly Hills region.

The Civility Month Challenge is asking people to help their neighbor. Such ways include simple gestures like assisting with groceries or offering a kind word can make a big impact.