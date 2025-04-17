BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is hosting its 22nd Annual Earth Day Celebration on Sunday, April 27.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will allow attendees to pick up local produce while celebrating Earth Day at the Beverly Hills Farmer’s Market.
The event will offer:
-Mini Repair Cafe – Don’t toss it, fix it!
-Shredding Services – Securely dispose of your sensitive documents.
-E-Waste Disposal – Safely recycle your old electronics.
-Face Painting – Fun for the little ones!
-Crafts – Get creative while going green.
-Sustainable Booths – Discover eco-friendly products and tips.
For more information, visit www.beverlyhills.org/earthday.