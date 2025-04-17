BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is hosting its 22nd Annual Earth Day Celebration on Sunday, April 27.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will allow attendees to pick up local produce while celebrating Earth Day at the Beverly Hills Farmer’s Market.

The event will offer:

-Mini Repair Cafe – Don’t toss it, fix it!

-Shredding Services – Securely dispose of your sensitive documents.

-E-Waste Disposal – Safely recycle your old electronics.

-Face Painting – Fun for the little ones!

-Crafts – Get creative while going green.

-Sustainable Booths – Discover eco-friendly products and tips.

For more information, visit www.beverlyhills.org/earthday.