BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is celebrating Kindness Week beginning Sunday, February 9 and running thru Saturday, February 15, by spreading positivity to the community. Here’s how the public can get involved:

-Donation Drive: Drop off donations to support those in need at the Farmers’ Market February 9 from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

-Library Kindness Stories: Visit the Beverly Hills Public Library @bhpl.org for special kindness-themed story times.

-Social Media Challenge Day: Show acts of kindness. Tag @CommunityLifeBH to participate.

-Self-Care Saturday: Take some time for yourself and practice self-care.

For more details visit www.beverlyhills.org/csevents.