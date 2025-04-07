BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is celebrating Library Week from Sunday, April 6 thru Saturday, April 12.

The city notes that, libraries provide hubs for learning, creativity, and connection to others in the community.

The Beverly Hills Public Library is visited by an average of more than 51,000 people per month and has a collection of 200,000 volumes.

The Beverly Hills Public Library is located at 444 N. Rexford Dr. Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Its hours of operation are Mondays-Thursdays 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.bhpl.org.