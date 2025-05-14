BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, May 18, the city of Beverly Hills will celebrate Public Works Day. The event will transpire at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will include activities like:

-Big trucks for kids to explore

-Fun games for all ages

-Free bike repairs and used bicycle collection for Walk ‘n Rollers

-Pick up your Kitchen Organic bins

The city will be collecting old bikes or parts that will help less fortunate members of the community to have access to transportation.

Non-profit Walk ‘n Rollers will be on-site collecting bicycles to be fixed up and distributed to children and adults without the resources to purchase bikes on their own. Walk ‘n Rollers will also offer free safety inspections and minor bicycle repairs for residents that ride to the event.

For more information on the event visit: Public Works Day | Beverly Hills, CA or call the askBH Hotline at 310-285-1000.