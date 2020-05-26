BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, May 25, the Beverly Hills City Council sent a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom requesting the reopening of non-essential retail and restaurants to safely reopen on June 1. The city council approved the letter during an emergency meeting held on Friday, May 22.

“As our business community continues to face an unprecedented loss of revenue and an uncertain recovery, we believe now is the time for cities, including Beverly Hills, to exert local control and work directly with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and businesses to implement the safety protocols needed for a June 1st reopening,” the letter states.

According to guidelines posted on May 13, all retailers can currently open for curbside/ doorside pick-up only, with the exception of indoor malls where there are no curbside accesses.

The letter states that these limitations serve as a threat to the “long-term sustainability of merchants and employees.”

In order to demonstrate the city’s commitment to public health, the letter adds that the city of Beverly Hills was the first city in the region to require face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic and the first city in the United States to prohibit the sale of tobacco products.

The Beverly Hills City Council affirms that they are in the process of “regularly disinfecting public facilities and creating extensive face coverings and social distancing signage.” The letter notes that reopening the city of Beverly Hills economy is vital for future cities that rely on small businesses.