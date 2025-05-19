BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on Friday, May 16 that City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey is retiring after 35 years. She will retire in June 2026.

“As the first female City Manager in the history of Beverly Hills, Nancy leaves a legacy of respected leadership, superior institutional knowledge and humility,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian. “On behalf of the City Council and our entire community, we thank Nancy for her tireless dedication to making Beverly Hills a better place and wish her and her family the very best in the years ahead.”

Hunt-Coffey was hired after her stint with the city of Glendale in 2008 as Assistant Director of Community Services. She became the Director in 2016 leading Beverly Hills’ Recreation and Parks, Library, Human Services and Administrative Support divisions.

In 2019, she was appointed Assistant City Manager before being named City Manager in 2023.

“Watching Nancy ascend to the highest levels of leadership within our organization has been a pleasure to witness,” added Mayor Nazarian.

“I would like to thank the Mayor, City Council, our devoted City staff and this incredible community for allowing me the privilege to serve for all these years,” said Hunt-Coffey. “It’s been an honor to represent you, and I will always cherish my time in Beverly Hills.”

The Beverly Hills City Council is expected to discuss selecting a new City Manager at an upcoming meeting.