BEVERLY HILLS─The city of Beverly Hills announced on Thursday, April 9, that there will be temporary closures of all City parks starting Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. through Monday, April 13 at 6 a.m. The closure of the parks is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“In anticipation of a busy weekend in our parks, this is an essential step in our ongoing fight against COVID-19,” said Mayor Lester Friedman. “Our parks are the treasures of our City, but the overall health of our community must come first.”

According to a press release issued by Keith Sterling, Public Information Officer for the city of Beverly Hills, the order applies to all parks including Coldwater Canyon, Beverly Cañon Gardens, La Cienega, Roxbury, Will Rogers and the Community Dog Park. Fields, sports courts and other recreational facilities will be closed, but restrooms in parks will remain open during normal hours.

The California Department of Public Health and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health both issued Stay at Home orders requiring residents to remain at home and only take essential trips outside when necessary. All nonessential gatherings and events among people not in the same household are prohibited in the state of California, including religious services.

For more details on City parks, visit city of Beverly Hills Parks.