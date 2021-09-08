BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will honor individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, with its annual ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial Garden on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The event will include a wreath laying, ringing of the bell, playing of taps, 21 gun salute and a flyover in partnership with the city of Los Angeles.

The Mayor of Beverly Hills, Bob Wunderlich and members of the BH City Council will be in attendance as well as the city of Beverly Hills Police and Fire Chiefs, the Color Guard and Bagpipers. The BH 9/11 Memorial Garden is located at 445 North Rexford Drive.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. A brief informal ceremony will transpire at the Beverly Hills Fire Department Headquarters at 6:45 a.m.

The Beverly Hills 9/11 Memorial Garden is open to the public daily and provides a sanctuary for people who want to sit, contemplate and remember the events of that day. In addition to the imposing Twin Towers floor beam erected at the center of the site, various vignettes have been incorporated to represent the locations of the three plane crash sites – the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The public may view the evening ceremony live at beverlyhills.org/LIVE. For additional details visit https://beverlyhills911memorial.org/.