BEVERLY HILLS— On Thursday, July 2, a Beverly Hills doctor and his girlfriend were scheduled to be arraigned on charges of stealing $52 million in an alleged insurance fraud scheme.

The two have been identified as Dr. Randy Rosen and Liza Vismanos, they live together and have two children. Vismanos is the owner of the Wellness Wave surgical center in Beverly Hills and the Lotus Labs medical laboratory in Los Alamitos.

According to the bail motion, “In approximately June 2017, Rosen/Vismanos entered into a fraud scheme specifically targeting patients from addiction recovery rehabs to bill their private medical insurance carriers primarily for two types of procedures; a non-FDA approved Naltrexone implant and Cortisone injections. Rosen put his patients under anesthesia for these procedures in order to bill insurance for a major medical surgery at an approximate cost of $80,000 per procedure.”

Additionally, “Per Rosen’s records he performed these procedures in as little as one-minute increments with as many as 72 procedures per day. Additionally, Rosen collected blood and urine from his patients, which was processed at Lotus Labs at a cost of approximately $4,000 per day after the procedure with no known medical necessity.”

It is alleged that “at least 35 of Rosen’s patients involved in this scheme have passed away, many by overdose.”

Dr. Randy Rosen and Liza Vismanos are currently held on $52 million bail. Rosen’s attorney, Harland Braun, has opposed this high amount. Rosen is also involved in a different case in Orange County Superior Court in which he breached attorney-client privilege. This case is still pending.