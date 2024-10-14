BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, October 13, the city of Beverly Hills announced that on Sunday, November 3, for the 14th Annual Beverly Hills Doggy Daze 90210™ at Roxbury Park’s “Wiggly Field” for the pet event at 471 S. Roxbury Drive.

Beverly Hills Doggy Daze 90210™ features a pet parade, pet talent contest (so get your pets ready!), pet-related and pet-friendly vendors, adoptions, food trucks and more.

The event was previously held in 2023 and included some of the following sponsors:

(The) Art of Canine Cuisine, Bestie Pets, Bone Amis, D Pet Hotels, Hailey’s Doggy Boutique, Nibbs Club, Pet Food Express, Saturday, Dog Club and True Pet Kitchen to name a few.

To learn more visit www.beverlyhills.org/doggydaze90210.

Anyone looking to sponsor can visit: Doggy Daze 90210 – Sponsor Application (beverlyhills.org). There are 3 levels: Bronze Bone $500, Silver Bone $1000 and Gold Bone $3000.