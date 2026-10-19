BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills invites you to show off your pumpkin carving creativity at the Beverly Hills Fall Funtastic Harvest Festival, produced by the Community Services Department Beverly Hills Community Life on Sunday, October 25.

To participate in the event, individuals should bring their already carved or decorated pumpkin to the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market at 9 a.m. Pumpkins will be on display until 11:30 a.m., with winners announced at 11:45 a.m. There will be trunk or treat, face painting, hands on art making and Beverly Hills Spooky Storytelling.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market located at 9300 Civic Center Drive. The timeline for the event includes the following:

9 a.m.

Contestants Drop Off their Carved/Decorated Pumpkins for Judging.

10:45 a.m.

Halloween Costume Parade concludes at Fall Funtastic Stage

11 a.m.

Dia de los Muertos Celebration Dance with Pacifico Dance Company

11 a.m.

Pumpkin Carving/Decorating Winners Announced

12 p.m.

Diwali Dance Performance

To enter the contest visit: www.beverlyhills.org/csevents.