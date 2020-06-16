BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market will reopen as of Sunday, June 21, and take place every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 9300 blocks of Civic Center Drive between Third Street and Santa Monica Boulevard. Seniors and people with health concerns can do early shopping from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

With California moving to phase 3 of Governor Gavin Newsom’s four-stage reopening plan and the stay-at-home order being lifted, businesses including essential services, dine-in restaurants, shopping malls, bookstores, and outdoor museums are allowed to reopen.

Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market is a weekly outdoor certified market that provides California-grown fruit, veggies, bread, flowers, and various items. In order to protect customers and prevent infection, there will be no dining area and live music at the time.

Customers are required to wear face masks or face coverings and keep the social distance. The organizer said each household should only send one member to do grocery shopping to help reduce crowds, and non-service animals will not be allowed to enter the market. The Farmers’ market won’t provide any shopping carts, so customers should bring their own reusable bags.

La Cienega Tennis Center and Roxbury Tennis Courts are also reopening this week on Monday, June 15. The tennis facilities have begun to accept reservations as of June 13 and all reservations must be made 24 hours in advance. More information would be updated on the City of Beverly Hills’s website.