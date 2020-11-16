BEVERLY HILLS— On Saturday, November 14, the Beverly Hills City Council announced that they have approved a rent subsidy program for tenants that have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Applications are being accepted from Monday, November 16 through Monday, December 7, 2020.

In order to apply tenants must not have already received funds from another rent subsidy program. Residents must live in a multi-family building in a unit subject to rent stabilization. Monthly rent must be $4,000 or less and tenant must be low-income making 80% or less than the area median income. Residents cannot have a history of being disruptive in order to be considered for the program.

Priority will be given to households with children that are enrolled in the Beverly Hills School District or seniors aged 65 or older.

Documents required to apply include proof of residency in Beverly Hills, such as past rent payments or utility bills. Proof of income and proof of financial impact from COVID-19. Most recent lease agreement and if the tenant receives government assistance such as EDD then proof that a portion of rent has been paid. If applicable, proof age is 65 or older or proof of enrollment in the Beverly Hills School District.

The housing provider must be in good standing, must have no code violations and all units must be registered. Property cannot be in default or for sale.

Visit beverlyhills.org/bhrent to fill out an application.