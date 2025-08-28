BEVERLY HILLS—On August 27, US News and World Report’s 2025-2026 lists Beverly Hills High School as 348th within the state of California and 2,540 nationally. The schools are ranked according to their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well students are prepared for college.



The scorecard for Beverly Hills High is 85.1, indicating the following:



At least 55 percent of the student body took at least one AP exam.

Forty-seven percent passed at least one AP exam. They scored forty-three percent in math proficiency, seventy-two percent in reading proficiency, thirty-nine percent in science proficiency, and have a graduation rate of 91 percent.



In addition, Gretchin Whitney High School in Cerritos ranked number one in Los Angeles Schools and number 16 nationally.



Oxford Academy in Cypress, placed second in LA schools and number 19 nationally.



The Science Academy Stem Magnet School placed third in LA School rankings and number 20 nationally.



Wallet Hub published a list of States with the Best and Worst Schools (2025).



The report lists the public schools, by state, beginning with the best and ending with the worst for all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California lands right in the middle, at number 30.



ChatGPT, ranks the following 15 schools from the least to the most dangerous school system in the United States.



15—John F. Kennedy in Sacramento



14—Langley High School in McLean, Virginia



13—Robert E. Lee High School, Jacksonville, Florida



12—Lakewood High School, Lakewood, California



11—Tilden High School, Chicago, Illinois



10—Bannaker High School, Washington D.C.



9—Gulfport High School, Gulfport, Mississippi



8—Green Tech High Charter School, Albany, NY



7—Hillcrest High School, New York City, NY



6—Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School, Detroit, MI



5—Jefferson High School, Portland, Oregon



4—East High School, Columbus, Ohio



3—Premier High School, Fort Worth (Southside), TX



2—Woodrow Wilson High School, Camden, NJ



1-McClymonds High School, Oakland, California is listed as the most dangerous school in the U.S.



On August 25, California Attorney General, Rob Bonta blamed President Trump for the state of California public schools.



“The Trump Administration upended school programs across the country when it recklessly withheld vital education funding just weeks before the school year was set to begin.”



On June 30, the state of California had their grant money frozen over their insistence in keeping a sanctuary status, and refusing to comply with immigration laws, and federal officers while they were conducting immigration sweeps and arresting illegal immigrants with outstanding warrants.



According to a report released on August 4, AG Bonta has spent an estimated $5,000,000 in lawsuits against the Trump Administration so far this year