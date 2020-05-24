BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, May 22, Patch reported that the Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) Diploma Drive would take place as initially planned.

The Diploma Drive was previously cancelled after a May 14 statement that said it would violate the Safer-At-Home order. Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer and Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Debra Duardo jointly issued the claim.

“The Order does not allow any exemptions for graduation gatherings of any type in order to limit the spread of COVID-19,” the letter read. “This means all in-person graduation ceremonies, including use of cars for drive-in graduations (even if one student at a time) are [considered] public gatherings and are therefore prohibited.”

However, Los Angeles County recently released revised guidelines that allow car parades, “so that graduations, birthdays and other special days and achievements can be safely celebrated.”

Following the announcement, Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy sent an email to parents and students, announcing that a Diploma Drive would be held on June 4. Seniors will drive to Health Avenue in the BHHS campus in caps and gowns, and pose for professionally-taken photos with the school’s principal, Mark Mead.

“We are so proud of our seniors and are thrilled to be able to celebrate the culmination of your high school journey this way,” said Bregy.

To further celebrate the graduating class, the BHHS Parent Teacher Student Association Senior Committee has also delivered congratulatory signs to the school’s seniors throughout the month of May. The signs read “Congratulations Seniors! Class of 2020.”

Bicycles, motorcycles, open-top convertibles, and vehicles with no doors cannot be included in the Diploma Drive. Face coverings must also be worn if any vehicle windows are open, and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

“The health and safety of our entire community is of the utmost importance to me and I know that you will share in my commitment to ensuring we uphold the greatest care when participating in this event,” Bregy wrote in the email. “Please stay tuned for a comprehensive plan about how the day will proceed.”