BEVERLY HILLS- On Sunday, August 9, at approximately 6:30 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a structure fire at 160 North Le Doux Road in Beverly Hills.

Upon arrival, firefighters with the Beverly Hills Fire Department (BHFD) found a two-story single-family dwelling in flames. BHFD requested additional resources from the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) as well as two additional fire investigators. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 7:55 p.m.

LAFD Rescue Ambulance transported one patient to a local area hospital in an unknown condition. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the total loss has yet to be determined.