BEVERLY HILLS—On March 25, the city of Beverly Hills will be hosting the Coffee with Code event. It will take place at Philz Coffee from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 233 S. Beverly Dr. in Beverly Hills.

Individuals can learn about the benefits of code enforcement, understand the program goals, and participate in a Q&A session with our experts. Whether curious about how code enforcement impacts the community, or to ask specific questions, this is the opportunity to get informed.

The Community Preservation Program is established to ensure compliance with the city’s various property maintenance, land use, building, and health and safety regulations. The majority of cases investigated originate as a complaint filed by a neighbor or passerby.

Alleged code violations are treated equally and investigated by staff as reported. Once confirmed, appropriate steps are taken to resolve the violations in a timely manner, our approach is helping people comply.

Use the Code Enforcement Complaint Form to submit a complaint about a potential Municipal or Zoning Code violation.

For more information on community preservation and code enforcement, visit www.beverlyhills.org/cp.