BEVERLY HILLS—On May 10, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that it is hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance Gathering on Friday, May 23.

It will be held from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Roxbury Park (Northwest Corner) located at 471 S. Roxbury Drive.

The city will be honoring the courageous men and women who sacrificed their lives for the county. The intimate gathering is open to the public.

Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of the month of May. It was instituted into a federal holiday by Congress in 1971. Prior to being named Memorial Day it was called Declaration Day.