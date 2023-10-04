BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will host a community meeting on Monday, October 16 at 10 a.m. in City Hall’s Municipal Gallery to inform tenants, landlords, contractors and other members of the public of important changes related to rental properties in Beverly Hills.

The city indicated in a news release that topics to be discussed will include an updated Means and Method Plan form and the return to the annual allowable rent increase calculations established in the Municipal Code for Chapters 5 and 6.

The meeting will talk about upcoming changes that may take place in the near future, such as topics of discussion by the Rent Stabilization Commission and prospective Division-wide projects.

“It’s important that we continue to educate our community with the latest information that could make a difference to those who rent, manage rentals or own rental properties,” said Nestor Otazu, Deputy Director of Rent Stabilization. “We invite our community to take part in this meeting by asking questions and getting the answers they need so that they can utilize resources that are available.”

Additional details can be found at beverlyhills.org/bhrent. The meeting can be viewed on BHTV Channel 10 and could be streamed online at beverlyhills.org/live. The meeting will also be accessible remotely via Zoom. The access information for the meeting is listed below:

Access link: https://beverlyhills-org.zoom.us/my/community

Passcode: 90210

Phone Access: (310) 285-1020

The Rent Stabilization Division administers and enforces the City’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO). All multifamily rental properties, two or more residential units, are subject to the RSO unless expressly exempted by BHMC§§ 4-5-102 or 4-6-1. To report a violation of the RSO, please call Rent Stabilization Division at (310) 285-1031.